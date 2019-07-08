Amy's Hallmark, located at 3825 Denmark Drive in the Metro Crossing Shopping Center, has announced plans to close Sept. 7.
Formerly located at the Mall of the Bluffs as the Hallmark Gold Crown store, it closed there in 2013 and opened at Metro Crossing in 2014.
At the time of the move to Metro Crossing, officials of Hallmark Cards Inc., based in Kansas City, Mo., said, “We are repositioning the store to reach a broader consumer base and meet more customer needs in that market."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.