Hometown Food Company today initiated a limited, voluntary, consumer-level recall of approximately 374 cases of two specific lot codes of its Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix, due to standard quality batch testing that indicated the presence of gluten derived from wheat, rye, barley, or crossbreeds of these grains.
For people who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, consuming gluten or wheat may have adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions. If you feel ill or are at all concerned about an illness, please contact your physician.
At Hometown Food Company, nothing is more important than the safety and integrity of its products, according to a release by the company. While there have been no reports of illnesses to date associated with this product, the company is initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution, the release stated.
If you have the affected product in a home or business where someone suffers from wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, do not consume it. Please discard it immediately or return it to the retail location where it was purchased for a refund. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.