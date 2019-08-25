Frank W. Pechacek, Jr., recently attended the Fifty-Year Member Recognition Luncheon held by the Iowa State Bar Association. Frank W. Pechacek, Jr. was honored along with 64 other members for their milestone accomplishment of practicing law in Iowa for 50 years.
In 1993, Mr. Pechacek co-founded the law firm of Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., in Council Bluffs. Mr. Pechacek is admitted to practice law in both Iowa and Nebraska. His practice is concentrated in the fields of business law, tax, estate planning, trusts, probate and real estate.
He was recently honored at the “150th Gala” celebrating Iowa College of Law’s 150th milestone anniversary. Mr. Pechacek was recognized as one of a select group of 150 distinguished graduates who matriculated at the school during its 150 year history. Honorees included graduates from the late 1800’s, who were honored posthumously.
Mr. Pechacek currently serves as director and past President of Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, Inc., Pottawattamie County Community Foundation Investment Committee, and serves as Commissioner on the Pottawattamie County Civil Service Commission. He is also an Honorary Lifetime Director and past Board Chair of the Loess Hills Chapter of the American Red Cross and Lifetime Director of the Iowa Law School Foundation.
