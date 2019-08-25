CB Commissioner At Terrace Hill 150th Anniversary
Terrace Hill, which is a National Historic Landmark and Iowa Governor’s Residence located in Des Moines, celebrated its 150th anniversary on August 14, 2019. It was highlighted with a historic reception at the site.
Jerry Mathiasen of Council Bluffs, who serves on the governor appointed nine-member Terrace Hill Commission managing the landmark, attended the reception. It included a historic gathering of representatives from all the governors’ families who have resided there since the State of Iowa received the 1869 residence in 1976.
Mathiasen is serving his third 3 year term for Terrace Hill, which was designed by William Boyington, the renown Chicago architect who also designed the Dodge House in Council Bluffs.
Guests of honor at the reception were: current Governor, Kim Reynolds and First Gentleman, Kevin Reynolds; Ambassador, Terry Branstad and Chris; former First Lady, Billie Ray; Secretary, Tom Vilsack and Christie; and former First Lady, Mari Culver.
Mathiasen attended the event with his brother, Jeff, also of Council Bluffs.
For more information on Terrace Hill go to terracehill.iowa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.