Hy-Vee Inc. announced this week that its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up and Veterans Day breakfast raised more than $227,750; provided more than 85,000 free breakfasts; and collected 100,000 letters of appreciation for current service men and women stationed around the world.
The events took place at more than 265 Hy-Vee stores across the company’s eight-state region, including both Council Bluffs Hy-Vee locations.
From Nov. 1-17, customers had the opportunity to donate in store and online by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. Customers raised more than $127,000 at the checkout, and Hy-Vee donated $100,000 to the initiative, raising a total of $227,750.
All proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the American Red Cross. Since the first round up in 2013, Hy-Vee and its customers have raised more than $1.9 million support for veterans, active-duty military members and their families.
During Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Hy-Vee served more than 85,000 free breakfasts to veterans and active-duty military members.
Mall of the Bluffs Store Director Mitch Streit began serving veterans breakfast on Veterans Day nearly 20 years ago when he was director of the Hy-Vee store in Belton, Missouri. Streit’s one-store effort to thank veterans has grown to be a company wide annual event.
In addition, Hy-Vee and Hallmark offered 100,000 complimentary cards to customers with the opportunity to write letters of appreciation to current service men and women stationed overseas.
In cooperation with A Million Thanks, these cards will be sent to active military members stationed throughout the world.
To learn more about Hy-Vee’s Homefront initiatives, visit hy-vee.com/homefront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.