Hy-Vee has provided additional information about the payment card incident that the company first reported on Aug. 14. The information further explains the incident, the measures Hy-Vee has taken and some steps customers can take in response.
After detecting unauthorized activity on some of Hy-Vee’s payment processing systems on July 29, the company immediately began an investigation, and leading cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. Hy-Vee also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.
The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants, which include Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office.
The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date and internal verification code, read from a payment card as it was being routed through the point of sale device. However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all point of sale devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given point of sale device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed.
The specific timeframes when data from cards used at these locations involved may have been accessed vary by location over the general timeframe beginning Dec. 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and beginning Jan. 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. There are six locations where access to card data may have started as early as November 9, 2018, and one location where access to card data may have continued through August 2, 2019.
A list of the locations involved and specific timeframes is available at www.hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident. The site also provides information about the incident and additional steps customers may take.
There were two locations in Council Bluffs, both at the Hy-Vee facility at 2323 W. Broadway. Locations were specifically identified as the Market Grille from Jan. 15, 2019 to July 22, 2019. Also pay at the pump at the Hy-Vee gas station at 21 S. 25th St. from Dec. 14, 2018, to July 22, 2019.
For those customers Hy-Vee can identify as having used their card at a location involved during that location’s specific timeframe and for whom Hy-Vee has a mailing address or email address, Hy-Vee will be mailing them a letter or sending them an email.
Payment card transactions were not involved at Hy-Vee’s front-end checkout lanes; inside convenience stores; pharmacies; customer service counters; wine & spirits locations; floral departments; clinics; and all other food service areas which utilize point-to-point encryption technology, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online.
During the investigation, Hy-Vee removed the malware and implemented enhanced security measures and continues to work with cybersecurity experts to evaluate additional ways to enhance the security of payment card data.
In addition, Hy-Vee continues to support law enforcement’s investigation and is working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.
It is always advisable for customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.
For more information, please visit hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident.
