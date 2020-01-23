20181111_new_happyhour_1

Above, members of Impact CB, the young professionals group of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, chat over drinks at Tish’s Restaurant as they raise money and items for the Micah House during Happy Hour for a Cause on Thursday. Micah House Director of Donor Relations Ashley Flater was at the event and said the donations made that night will make an immediate impact on the shelter. “It’s always great to have people come together to support the homeless children and families that we serve,” she said. “Donations like this are an important resource that our families use every day. It all makes a difference.”

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Impact CB, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce young professionals group, will host its annual membership drive at 5:30 p.m. today at The Hub in Council Bluffs.

The event will have a ‘90s theme and will include include pizza, beer, Nerf guns, knockerball, minute-to-win-it games, prizes, networking and more, according to organizers.

The cost for the event is $30, which will also cover membership for a year in Impact CB. Attendees can pay at the door or in advance at councilbluffsiowa.com/impact-cb-publiclayout.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with knockerball from 6 to 7 p.m. and Nerf gun battles from 7 to 8 p.m.

According to the event Facebook page, Impact CB “offers its members networking, events and professional development events.”

“Our goal is to invite motivated young professionals to advance Council Bluffs,” the Facebook page said.

The Hub is located at 7 S. Fourth St.

For more information on the event, go online to bit.ly/2tGudgt.

