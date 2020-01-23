Impact CB, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce young professionals group, will host its annual membership drive at 5:30 p.m. today at The Hub in Council Bluffs.
The event will have a ‘90s theme and will include include pizza, beer, Nerf guns, knockerball, minute-to-win-it games, prizes, networking and more, according to organizers.
The cost for the event is $30, which will also cover membership for a year in Impact CB. Attendees can pay at the door or in advance at councilbluffsiowa.com/impact-cb-publiclayout.
The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with knockerball from 6 to 7 p.m. and Nerf gun battles from 7 to 8 p.m.
According to the event Facebook page, Impact CB “offers its members networking, events and professional development events.”
“Our goal is to invite motivated young professionals to advance Council Bluffs,” the Facebook page said.
The Hub is located at 7 S. Fourth St.
For more information on the event, go online to bit.ly/2tGudgt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.