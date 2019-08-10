A national nonprofit seeking to connect employees and ready-and-able workers with disabilities is hosting a three-day innovation workshop Tuesday in Des Moines.
Everyone at Work’s inaugural event will be held Aug. 13-15.
The event includes a visit to the Iowa State Fair Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m. and an innovative session on design thinking Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event will conclude with a job fair Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Professional headshots will be taken, and Iowa companies are conducting on-the-spot interviews, according to Everyone at Work’s website.
“We’re always looking for new ways to expand the Iowa workforce and foster economic growth,” said Mike Ralston, president of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, an event sponsor. “Companies throughout Iowa will benefit from learning more about how to integrate people with disabilities into their corporate families.”
Individuals who would like to attend the event as participants are encouraged to register at everyoneatwork.com.
Participation is free for deaf or hard-of-hearing Iowans, ages 16 and up. The sessions will be presented in both American Sign Language and English.
Companies looking to join them as sponsors and participate in the job fair should contact Kyle Duarte at 202-525-6803 or kyle@everyoneatwork.com for more information.
