The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $7.9 million in grants and initiatives funding to 41 nonprofit organizations and government entities in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
A common thread among many of the grants included the benefit to rural communities throughout the region. Leading the way was Pottawattamie County, which received over half a million dollars for various projects including the CITIES program, a rural housing study and the Arrowhead Campground in Neola.
Other communities receiving funding were Carson, Glenwood, Oakland, Underwood, Walnut and Woodbine as well as Mills County.
“We know the region is stronger when our rural communities are vibrant and flourishing,” said Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “The Iowa West Foundation’s vision of a place where families want to live and businesses want to locate includes all communities in our geographic funding area.”
Another major focus of the latest cycle of funding included the foundation’s continued efforts in the areas of education and workforce development.
The Council Bluffs Community School District received more than $500,000 for summer school programming, while Iowa Western Community College Foundation received more than $1.1 million for the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship initiative.
The Council Bluffs Chamber via the Greater Omaha Chamber Foundation received $150,000 to improve the workforce ecosystem.
Lastly, for the fifth year in a row, the Iowa West Foundation granted general operating support through its multi-year funding program. Approximately $2.2 million was awarded to 17 different organizations for services in Pottawattamie County.
“Multi-year funding is a best practice in philanthropy because it allows organizations to spend more time and effort focused on their missions knowing they can count on general operating support,” said Deb Debbaut, director of grants programs at IWF.
“Our multi-year funding recipients include both human services organizations that serve our most vulnerable populations, education entities and arts nonprofits that serve the greater region, all of which are cornerstone in the community.”
The letter-of-inquiry period for the second cycle closes on Sunday. Applications are due April 15.
The Iowa West Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the Midwest. It has distributed more than $500 million to nonprofits and governmental agencies through southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska since the inception of its grant program.
Funding for the grants comes from investment earnings and the Iowa West Racing Association, which receives contractual fees from casino operators, Ameristar and Harrah’s. IWRA is the license sponsor for Ameristar and Harrah’s and the license holder for Horseshoe-Bluffs Run.
The Foundation targets resources into programs and projects that focus on economic development, education, placemaking and healthy families.
The following nonprofits and government entities received grant or initiative funding from the Iowa West Foundation:
Carson Volunteer Fire Department, extraction tools — $10,000
Catholic Charities Diocese of Des Moines, domestic violence and sexual assault prevention program — $13,332
City of Glenwood, Vine Street pickleball courts — $40,000
Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club, start up grant — $5,000
Council Bluffs Community School District, summer school 2020 and 2021 — $531,000
Greater Omaha Chamber Foundation, Council Bluffs workforce ecosystem — $150,000
Greater Omaha Chamber Foundation, ConnectGO — Council Bluffs, $85,000
Impact Hill, operating funding for 2020 — $74,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative, Looking Up — $100,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative, IWF SportsPlex — $961,328
Iowa Western Community College Foundation, Pottawattamie Promise 2020-2021 — $1,122,953
Lewis Township Fire and Rescue, purchase of wildland fire and technical rescue personal protective equipment — $10,000
Mills County Public Health, Mills County Parents as Teachers — 22,000
National Arbor Day Foundation, Emerald Ash Borer community tree recovery — $75,000
Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty Inc., southwest Iowa poverty alleviation initiative — $100,000
Omaha Community Foundation, Pottawattamie Gives! incentives for new donors — $23,000
Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation, Hitchcock Nature Center infrastructure improvements project — $325,000
Pottawattamie County, Arrowhead Campground bridge — $44,000
Pottawattamie County, CITIES regional housing study — $35,000
Pottawattamie County, 2020 CITIES program — $432,377
Pottawattamie County, conservation initiative — $750,000
Pottawattamie County Development Corporation, operating funding — $250,000
Underwood Fire Department, turnout gear — $10,000
United Way of the Midlands, Community Care Fund — $255,500
Walnut Volunteer Fire Department, turnout gear — $9,992
Woodbine Community Foundation, Woodbine Regional Wellness Center — $250,000
Multi-Year Funding Recipients:
American Midwest Ballet (formerly) Ballet Nebraska --$125,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands — $85,000
Family Inc. — $120,000
Green Hills AEA, preschool — $1,100,000
Heartland Family Service — $330,000
Iowa Western Community College Foundation, Performing Arts Center — $30,000
Immigrant Legal Center — $65,000
Joslyn Art Museum — $25,000
Lauritzen Gardens — $12,500
Lutheran Family Services — $50,000
Micah House — $90,000
Omaha Children’s Museum — $45,000
Omaha Symphony Association — $25,000
Opera Omaha — $25,000
Railroad Days — $25,000
Rose Theater — $25,000
The Durham Museum — $25,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.