Istanbul Gyro Baklava made its debut in Council Bluffs as the only gyro-specific restaurant in the city last June. For its owners and the gyro-lovers on this side of the river, the limelight has come to an end.
As of Saturday, the restaurant that optimistically made its home in the Mall of the Bluffs is now closed — the first business to close since the revelation of Menard Inc.’s plans in September to acquire the Mall of the Bluffs land and build a new Menards home improvement center.
Plans to move Istanbul Gyro Baklava to another location in the Bluffs have not come to fruition for co-owner Zafer Bulduk, but he said the food and baklava will be available at the Food Court Restaurant at 3428 S. 42 St., in Omaha, this week.
In weeks to come, Bulduk said signage outside of the Food Court will share the name Istanbul, but the baklava is already being served now.
“We appreciate the Council Bluffs people supporting us. Some customers were wondering if we’re coming back. We’re thinking about it, but not right now,” Bulduk said. “We couldn’t find any existing locations in Council Bluffs to move, so we decided for now, people can support us at the Food Court."
The Food Court (soon-to-be Istanbul Food Court) is located north of the 42nd Street exit on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
“Thank you for the opportunities,” Bulduk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.