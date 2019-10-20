More than 75 people “worked out” in support of breast cancer awareness Saturday morning.
In its sixth year of supporting Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Pink Out event, Council Bluffs Jazzercise members and nonmembers raised a total of $1,400 for the foundation while wearing pink and working out.
Jazzercise held five various fitness classes Saturday morning and encouraged members and nonmembers to join the fight in supporting those affected by breast cancer.
Owner and instructor Tara Beatty said the classes existed outside of a normal membership so all the proceeds supported the foundation.
“Most of us have been affected it by personally, whether it’s a friend or family member with cancer,” she said. “We just want to do our part to support those affected in our community. This is something we can all get passionate about and help them get through it.”
Some of the women in the class were survivors themselves or had family members or close friends experience the disease.
Judi Thallas joined Jazzercise to bring herself out of the “clump of chemo” in 2009. She said the class also helped her get into shape to bike in her first RAGBRAI.
“I’ve made the best friends in the world,” Thallas said.
Throughout October, businesses and organizations in Council Bluffs and surrounding areas have partnered with the Jennie Edmundson Foundation to raise awareness and funds to benefit breast health services provided by the hospital.
On Thursday and Friday, Glenwood and Malvern hosted Pink Out events, as well.
Events and information on donating or buying T-shirts for the remainder of the month can be found on jehfoundation.org/news/9/.
