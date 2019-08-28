Jefferson’s Lounge on 157 W. Broadway is set to open Thursday.
St. Louis-style ribs and cast-iron jalapeño cornbread is on the menu for the occasion, said owner Jon Nelson. The pizza oven is scheduled to arrive Friday.
The lounge opens daily 3 p.m. and close at 2 a.m.
— Courtney Upah
