For more than 30 years, Straka Brothers Meats was the place to go in Council Bluffs for quality cuts.
One of the co-owners of the business, John Straka Sr., died on Jan. 2 at the age of 73. Straka died at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, according to his Nonpareil obituary.
Straka and brother Jim, along with plenty of family members, operated Straka Meats specialty market at 617 Main St. for more than 30 years before its closure a few years ago.
“We’re a dying breed,” John Straka told the Omaha World-Herald in 1994. “We’re an old-fashioned meat market. There aren’t too many of us left.”
People are drawn to stores that evoke their childhood, Straka said at the time. The front of the meat shop looked like a 1940s meat market, but the back room was filled with stainless steel equipment.
John Straka also worked as a meat cutter at Walmart, his obituary said.
According to his obituary, Straka was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ione Straka; wife, Catherine in 2018; son, Michael; sister, Gretchen Moscato; brothers, Hank and Mark Straka.
Survivors include sons, John D. Jr., Edward J, David A. and wife Shelly McDonald; and the boys’ mother, Diana Straka, all of Council Bluffs; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Drakeford, Ione (Terry) Perkins, Anne (Tom) Mescher, Barbara (Mark) Schartow and Kate Kelley; brother, Jim (Marcie) Straka; many nieces and nephews.
