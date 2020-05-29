Pottawattamie County Supervisors have set a June 23 public hearing on financing plans for infrastructure improvements for the Interstate 29/80 Industrial Park, a business-oriented subdivision that would be located just south of the Lewis Central School District’s bus barn.
The public hearing will focus on the county’s plan to create an urban renewal area that would create a Tax Increment Finance district that would help pay for infrastructure improvements — necessary road work and extension of city water lines — that would serve the industrial park.
Last January, supervisors approved the preliminary plans for the industrial park that Jason Armstrong has proposed on a 26-acre tract on 192nd Street that is currently the site of one commercial structure. Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant said the proposal calls for creating 14 lots on sites ranging in size from one to five acres.
Wyant said that because the industrial park would be located in the county rather than inside the city limits, and the county has fewer paving requirements inside the subdivision, lot costs are lower than for similarly sized lots inside the city limits.
“It’s a good opportunity for smaller service-oriented companies,” Wyant told supervisors in January. “They can put up a building and have parking for their employees at a lower cost since we allow gravel parking areas rather than requiring paved lots. We think it’s a unique opportunity for small business owners.”
A $500,000 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant approved in March will be used to cover 50% of the cost of resurfacing 192nd Street to handle the added traffic as well as providing 50% of the funding needed for construction of streets inside the subdivision.
Wyant said the cost of a 4-inch asphalt overlay on 192nd Street as well as for construction of concrete streets inside the subdivision has been estimated at $1.186 million. The RISE grant will cover 50% of the street cost, with the developer and the county splitting the remaining 50% of the cost.
The county’s portion of the development cost will be recovered through creation of the Tax Increment Finance district that allows a participating governing body to recapture its investment in a development. The “base value” of the TIF district will be calculated on the current assessed valuation of the undeveloped portion of the 26-acre property and the one structure that has already been completed.
One hundred percent of the property tax revenue going forward – in excess of the base value — created by developments within the industrial park will be captured by the county to repay the money invested by the county in infrastructure improvements.
When the county’s development costs are recovered, property tax revenues generated by the developed industrial park would revert to being split between city, county and school district governing bodies.
While TIF districts typically span a period of 10 years or longer, Wyant said that since the county’s investment in the development will be fairly small, the need for the TIF should be relatively short lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.