Lewis Central Community School District voters will decide whether to approve a new revenue purpose statement while at the polls on Nov. 5.
The proposed statement spells out what revenue from the one-cent Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax can be used for.
The new statement is needed to ensure that the district can bond against SAVE revenue past Jan. 1, 2031, when its current RPS expires, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. The Lewis Central Board of Education has discussed possible construction of a fine arts addition to the high school and expansion and upgrade of the district’s operations complex, which may require issuing bonds that won’t be retired for 20 years.
The new RPS is designed to cover everything SAVE revenue can legally be used for, including the following:
• Reduction of debt or debt service, such as physical plant and equipment levies, public educational and recreational levies and payment or retirement of general obligation bonds
• Purchase, construction, improvement, repair, furnishing, equipping or demolition of school, athletic or transportation facilities
• Land acquisition and site preparation
• Purchase or repair of technological or transportation equipment and purchase and installation of electronic infrastructure
• Cleanup and other costs necessitated by a disaster
The statement also mentions using the revenue to share or rent buildings or facilities, including in joint infrastructure projects with a community college, or to purchase land, construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed structure or shed to be retained and used by the school district.
Finally, the statement makes an all-inclusive reference to “any other purpose authorized by law now or in the future and designated by the Lewis Central Community School District.”
Passage of the statement requires a simple majority. If it fails, the district will still have the authority to use money from the SAVE Fund until the current RPS expires on Jan. 1, 2031. If approved, the new statement would remain in effect until replaced or amended by the Lewis Central Community School District. It might remain in use until the SAVE tax sunsets in January 2051.
