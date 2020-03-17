In light of the recent declaration of a health disaster emergency in Iowa, these restaurants are offering delivery, carryout or both.
3rd Base Bar & Grill: Carryout only. 800 N. Eighth St. 712-322-6904.
712 Eat + Drink: Carryout, delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1851 Madison Ave #700. 712-256-5525.
American Pie Cafe: Curbside carryout, delivery. 7005 N. Chestnut St. in Avoca. 712-343-3500.
Barley’s: Carryout, delivery starting Friday. 114 W. Broadway. 712-322-0306.
Boxer Barbeque: Carryout. 513 S. Main St. 712-325-4227.
Buck Snort Restaurant and Sports Bar: Carryout, DoorDash delivery. 25 Scott St., 712-328-2825. Delivery through Buck Snort $2.
Burrito Envy: Delivery through Grubhub, Postmates and UberEats. 6113 Maple St. in Omaha. 402-614-0870.
Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails: Carryout, delivery. Free over $50. 103 W. Broadway. 712-256-0070.
Caddy Shack: Carryout. 1426 Fourth Ave. 712-322-9708.
Cellar19 Wine & Deli: Free delivery in the Council Bluffs area. 928 Valley View Drive. 712-323-WINE.
China Wok: Carryout, Grubhub delivery. 2412 W. Broadway. 712-256-3889.
Country Pride at TA: Carryout, call in 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 712-366-2217.
Cracker Barrel: Carryout. 530 30th Ave. 712-366-6076.
Christy Creme: Carryout. 2853 N. Broadway. 712-322-2778.
Dan & Jami’s Railway Grill & Bar: Carryout. 115 S. 12th St. 712-328-9913.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Carryout, free delivery through Dickeys.com. 3120 Manawa Center Drive. 712-256-6645.
Doozies: Carryout. 321 Comanche St. 712-256-0398.
Dough Boyz Pizza & Philly’s: Carryout, delivery. 501 S. 21st St. 712-256-5151.
Domino's Pizza: Carryout, delivery. 2004 W. Broadway. 712-325-8848.
FiftyOne 501 Bar N Grill: Carryout. 4104 Rivers Edge Parkway, Suite 109. 712-256-0505.
Full Fledged Brewing Company: Curbside. 40 Arena Way, Suite 2. 712-201-6520.
Garcia Family Restaurant: Carryout. 118 S. Third St., in Underwood. 712-566-3606.
Glory Days: Delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 106 W. Broadway. 712-256-5922.
Henry’s Diner: Carryout only. 836 Old Lincoln Highway in Crescent. 712-545-3600.
Homer’s Music & Gifts: Delivery with a $3 fee. 1210 Howard St., in Omaha. 402-346-0264.
HuHot Mongolian Grill: Carryout, delivery. 3120 Manawa Center Drive. 712-309-0100.
Jonesy’s Corner: Carryout, delivery. 2752 W Broadway. 712-256-7520.
Jonesy’s Taco House: Carryout. 1116 E. Locust St., in Carter Lake. 712-847-0244.
Kikkers Bar & Grill: Curbside carryout. 1503 Ave. C. 712-256-5388. Call ahead. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
La Carreta Rosa: Carryout. 622 S. Main St. 712-309-0004.
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant: Carryout, DoorDash delivery or la-mesa.com. 3036 S. Expressway. 712-256-2762.
Legends Cafe: Carryout, delivery. 501 S. Main St. 712-328-3360.
Lincoln’s Pub: Carryout, delivery. 157 W. Broadway. 712-256-4956.
LongHorn Steakhouse: Carryout. 3727 Denmark Drive. 712-366-8085.
LPL’s Restaurant and Pub: Carryout, delivery. 1707 Harry Langdon Blvd. 712-325-9617.
Minden Bowl Cafe: Carryout, 209 Broadway St., in Minden. 712-483-2512.
Mo Fish: Carryout, delivery. 2403 Nash Blvd. 712-256-4000.
Olive Garden: Curbside carryout. 3707 Denmark Drive. 712-366-0688.
Papa John’s Pizza: Carryout, delivery. 16 S. Eighth St. 712-322-7272.
Papa Murphy's Take & Bake: Carryout. Delivery. 1751 Madison Ave. 712-256-6868.
Pizza Hut: Carryout, delivery. 1235 E. Pierce St., 712-323-1000, or 2200 W. Broadway, 712-352-2511.
Pioneer Trail/The Patch Winery & Bar: Carryout starting Wednesday. 21534 Chestnut Road. 712-366-1505. Pending menu and hour option for delivery.
Pizza Counter: Delivery, curbside. 610 Veterans Memorial.712-366-0593, or 225 W. Broadway. 712-323-7245.
Pizza King: Carryout from 4 to 10 p.m. 1101 N. Broadway. 712-323-4911.
The Dock Bar & Grill: Carryout. 401 Veterans Memorial Highway. 712-366-1669.
The Porch: Deliveries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 2327 S. 24th St. 712-828-4408.
Primo’s: Carryout, delivery. 930 Fifth Ave. 712-256-5200.
Salty Dog Bar and Grill: Carryout, delivery. Free over $50. 2411 S. 24th St. 712-256-4851.
Scooter's Coffee: Drive through only.
Southside Jonesy's Taco House: Curbside carryout. 1117 16th Ave. 712-322-8747.
Taco Bell: Drive through, Grubhub delivery.
Taco John's in Avoca: Curbside carryout, delivery. 712-343-4007
Tastee Treet: Carryout, DoorDash delivery, 13996 Wabash Ave. 712-366-2892.
The Bubble Tart: Curbside carryout, delivery on desserts. 1001 S. Sixth St. Facebook or Instagram @thebubblytart.
Texas Roadhouse: Carryout. 3231 S. 24th St. 712-366-1068. Open 12 to 8 p.m.
Tish’s Restaurant: Drive through or carryout window, 1207 S. 35th St. 712-323-5456.
Village Inn: Delivery. 2935 W. Broadway, 712-328-7377 or 1906 Rue St., 712-388-9301.
Quaker Steak and Lube: Carryout, trying to set up deliveries, 3320 Mid America Drive. 712-322-0101.
