Two small business owners will take on key leadership roles with the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors effective Nov. 1.
Judd Knispel and Brooke Hubbard, who both currently serve on the Chamber’s Executive Committee, earned unanimous approval to assume the roles of chair and chair-elect, respectively, for the coming year.
“This is an exciting time for the Chamber of Commerce as we introduce these highly dedicated and successful young people to the leadership team,” said Don Kohler, vice president at Iowa Western Community College and current chair of the Chamber of Commerce. “Judd and Brooke have been outspoken advocates for the Chamber of Commerce and its 800 members during their tenure on the executive committee.”
Knispel was born and raised in Fairbury, Nebraska, and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1997. A four-year member of the Wesleyan golf team, Knispel also helped coach his alma mater for five years following graduation.
Knispel has been a State Farm Insurance Agent in Council Bluffs since 2003 and has an office at 1860 Madison Avenue. Knispel and his wife, Becky, have two daughters, Madeline, 10, and Elise, 8.
Brooke Hubbard is a long-time resident of Council Bluffs and has generational family roots to the area. She graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2000, and finished her bachelor’s degree at Bellevue University with a major in business administration studies and a double minor in paralegal and legal mediation with an emphasis on pre-law in 2004.
Hubbard purchased the old YMCA building in January 2018 and remodeled it into The Hub, a one-of-a-kind family entertainment facility for Council Bluffs. The Hub is home to The Fly Zone Trampoline Park, Elite Cheer and Tumbling CB, Pizza and More Cafe and Jumping Monkeys Childcare.
Hubbard is passionate about being an active and engaging member of the community, and has served on the Chamber board since 2016 and was appointed to the executive board in 2017.
Brooke and husband, Jeff Hubbard, have been married for 17 years and have four children: son Ace, 15; daughter Izzy, 12; son Max, 11; and son Hank, 7.
