Long-time Council Bluffs resident Larry Patrick Lustgraaf, 80, father, grandfather, golfer, and founder of LPL’s Restaurant & Pub died last Saturday in Council Bluffs.
He was born in Neola to Ferdinand and Genevieve (Shotwell) Lustgraaf on May 14, 1939.
From there, he attended Abraham Lincoln High School and worked for K.C. Peterson Construction before achieving his dream of opening his own restaurant.
“He had worked at several restaurants when he was younger and always wanted to own his own,” said Tom Lustgraaf, Larry Lustgraaf’s son.
Lustgraaf said his father enjoyed seeing all of the people that visited the restaurant and loved that part of the job. Most days his father would work at the restaurant practically from opening until close, he said.
The elder Lustgraaf retired from the business in 2011, and his sons took over the restaurant, the family said.
Once retired, Tom Lustgraaf said his father had enjoyed traveling to Arizona over the winter, golfing and spending time with friends and family.
“He loved to spend time with his grandkids. They were the apple of his eye,” Tom said.
Larry Lustgraaf was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Elaine, Joanne, Regina Cooter, Mary Lou Wrinkle, Raymond and Paul Lustgraaf. He is survived by his children, Tom and wife DaNah Lustgraaf, Council Bluffs; Lori Lustgraaf and Walt Lustgraaf, both of Papillion, Nebraska; Julie Aken and husband Alan, Chandler, Arizona; four grandchildren Kyla, Emily, Luke and Olivia; sisters, Sharon Gray, Council Bluffs; Norma Miller, brothers Phil and wife Janis Lustgraaf all of Crescent; Kenny Lustgraaf, Shreveport, Louisiana; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation is tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral home and Crematory. Funeral service is Saturday at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment is at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Neola at 30743 300th St., with luncheon and fellowship at LPL’s Restaurant & Pub, 1707 Harry Langdon Blvd. in Council Bluffs at 1 p.m.
LPL’s Restaurant & Pub will be closed Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
