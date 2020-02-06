Currently open 24 hours a day, hours of operation for the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee will be shortened effective Monday.
Beginning Monday, the store will be open from 5 a.m. until midnight daily.
The pharmacy inside the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee has never been open 24 hours a day. Hours of operation for the pharmacy will continue to be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Those same store hours — 5 a.m. until midnight — have been in effect at the West Broadway Hy-Vee location since Dec. 26.
The pharmacy at the West Broadway Hy-Vee location is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
