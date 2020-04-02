With about five months until fall, times continue to get frightening as Madness Haunted House announced they will not be open for the 2020 Halloween season.
“Right now we don’t have enough time to put on a quality show, so we decided to take the season off,” said Bryon Beins, co-owner of Madness Haunted House.
This decision was made after negotiations with Menards ended in a “mutually beneficial agreement” where the haunted house left the previous Mall of the Bluffs location, according to Beins.
Madness Haunted House is now on the hunt for a new location where it can expand into two haunted houses. So far, the company has run into issues with pricing, as well as finding only temporary leases in the Bluffs.
Beins said he is looking at one location in the area, however due to price, he and his business partner are considering Omaha locations as well.
“We want to thank our fans and the city of Council Bluffs for welcoming us with open arms,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed them quite a bit, and hopefully we can keep servicing them for many years to come.”
Beins said more information about the haunted house will be available once a new location is found.
