The water line break at the Mall of the Bluffs that affected businesses and the Council Bluffs Driver’s License Station is no longer an issue.
The Mall of the Bluffs reopened Wednesday shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to its Facebook page.
Repairs were made within three days of the closure.
Planet Fitness remained open without the use of water on Monday and Tuesday and Club Meow reopened without the use of water on Tuesday.
While normally closed on Monday, the Driver’s License Station closed Tuesday.
Due to the nature of its business model, the It’s $5 will not reopen until Saturday, according to its Facebook.
