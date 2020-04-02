Menards is not allowing children under the age of 16 in its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets, in the store due to the coronavirus," Menards stated on its website. "If you look under the age of 16, you will be asked to show your identification (driver's license)."
Service pets are still welcome, according to the site.
In the statement, Menards posted modified hours: Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"Thank you for keeping us all safe," Menards stated.
