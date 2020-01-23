Wednesday was a dreary, winter day in Council Bluffs, but Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO Steve Baumert said the sun was shining brightly on the hospital’s fifth floor.
Baumert and other hospital officials gathered on the fifth floor to announce to employees, board members, community leaders, physicians and Methodist Health System leadership Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s $10.75 million renovation of the fifth floor, a renovation that will significantly expand the hospital’s offerings to residents of Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa and south Omaha.
“There has been much discussion in recent years about how we can continue improving services and the health of our community, and a project of this magnitude kept rising to the surface,” Baumert said. “This is an exciting day to be announcing this project, which will position Jennie Edmundson as the eastern edge of women’s services for Methodist Health System.”
Work on the 18,000-square-foot renovation of the fifth floor of the hospital is expected to be completed later this year. When it’s completed, the renovated area will feature:
- Six private room where moms can labor in a comfortable and soothing environment
- Three Jacuzzi tubs for pain control
- Twelve postpartum rooms for bonding with newborns after delivery
- A cesarean section suite that offers moms the ability to do skin-to-skin immediately after surgery
- Four Level II NICU bays with a dedicated space for consults
- Expanded space for childbirth education and prenatal breastfeeding education as well as postpartum breastfeeding support
- Safe Place infant security system
- A larger waiting area for family and friends.
“This is a day that really makes me proud,” said Iowa Western Community College President Dan Kinney, chairman of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Board of Directors. “This project further establishes Jennie’s long-term commitment to the health and betterment of Council Bluffs and western Iowa.”
Dr. Lori Platt is one of six OB/GYN providers who will call a new medical office building now nearing completion on the Jennie Edmundson campus home. As with the renovation announced Wednesday, an entire floor of the office building will be dedicated to women’s services.
“We have so many families that trust us with their care,” she said. “To be able to offer them a beautiful place to experience one of the most amazing days in a family’s life is truly an honor. The future of health care at Jennie Edmundson is very bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.