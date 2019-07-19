Awards totaling $7.5 million have been announced for 29 communities across the state. Southwest Iowa grant recipients included Walnut, Villisca, Atlantic and Harlan.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the Community Development Block Grant funds to support community investment projects.
The federally funded grants were awarded for community facilities, downtown revitalization and single-family owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
“Strategic investments in Iowa’s smaller communities via these federal funds ensure all areas of our state are developing and advancing,” said Debi Durham, IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director. “As a result of these projects, thousands of Iowans will see rehabilitated housing, new community facilities and exciting enhancements in their downtowns.”
These funds enable communities to improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for at-risk individuals and make transformative improvements to their downtowns.
IEDA received 39 applications, totaling $10.2 million in funding requests for the year. The grants are awarded based on benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, slum and blight elimination, financial need, project impact and readiness and commitment of local resources to the project.
The Community Development Block Grant program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state. Applications are solicited annually, usually in the spring.
Area CDBG grant recipients included:
Walnut — $238,998 in housing sustainability funds for 6 units.
Villisca — $243,000 in housing sustainability funds for 6 units.
Atlantic — $465,050 for rehabilitation of 10 downtown building facades.
Harlan — $249,000 in housing sustainability funds for 6 units.
