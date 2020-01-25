OMAHA — Another Omaha corporate headquarters is history as more than 200 Hayneedle employees were told Thursday that they’d be laid off and their home base closed.
Set to shut down is the main office near 90th Street and West Dodge Road and an off-site photography studio.
About 100 area workers will retain jobs and will consolidate at the online retailer’s Sarpy County call center. The Hayneedle brand also will stay alive, and customers can continue to shop for specialty home items on Hayneedle.com.
The changes come four years after Hayneedle was acquired by another online retailer, Jet.com, which shortly thereafter was acquired by Walmart.
Since then, Hayneedle had continued to operate as a stand-alone business with its own president.
But the time has come for Walmart.com to absorb the Hayneedle business and common roles, said Meredith Klein, director of public relations for Walmart.com Acquired Brands.
“We are integrating the Hayneedle business and select functions within Walmart.com,” she said. “The Hayneedle.com website will continue to operate, offering specialty home items for customers while enhancing the diversity of assortment on Walmart.com, including access to Hayneedle’s private brands — Belham Living and Coral Coast.”
Employees were told Thursday of the layoffs. Klein said they’d be given at least 60 days’ notice, outplacement services and an invitation to apply for available roles within the Walmart network.
“Our focus foremost is on helping the associates affected, and supporting them through this difficult transition,” she said.
Just eight months ago, Hayneedle eliminated 239 workers from the company that at one time had employed nearly 700 workers in the Omaha area.
The Hayneedle operation began in 2002 as hammocks.com and evolved into a leading online home furnishings and décor retailer with a huge outdoor living selection.
It posted sales in 2016 of more than $500 million. According to the Hayneedle website, “fulfillment centers” in California and Ohio deliver millions of products and more than 3,000 brands, including the in-house brands that “feature designer looks at a fraction of the cost.”
Klein said the California and Ohio centers will continue with business as usual.
Since 2016, Nebraska has lost corporate headquarters of companies including ConAgra and Cabela’s. More recently, TD Ameritrade announced that it was being acquired by competitor Charles Schwab and the merged headquarters would be in Texas.
