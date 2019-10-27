NeighborWorks Home Solutions has experienced a season of growth and change.
The nonprofit has gained new leadership and initiated several housing projects within the Council Bluffs community. Recently, the nonprofit welcomed Rob Klepfer to the team, in addition to a new chief operating officer, David Hazlewood, earlier this year.
Klepfer had been in the construction industry for around 29 years, and has been a home builder in the area for 20 years.
While in Council Bluffs, Klepfer began his own construction company before he was offered a teaching position at Iowa Western Community College. He taught construction technology for five years.
Klepfer and Hazlewood had previously taught at Iowa Western in the construction tech field, making their way to leadership at NeighborWorks Home Solution, that previously held a partnership with the construction technology program.
“With this new leadership coming in, we were looking at how we can better serve the community,” said Hazlewood.
For the years 2019 and 2020, NeighborWorks plans to complete the first two phases of eight single-family housing units in the Walnut Grove Subdivision.
The nonprofit plans to construct two single-family affordable housing units every quarter, acquire land for developing neighborhoods, single-family homes and multi-family development projects.
“There is a huge housing crisis in Council Bluffs right now and there are no new housing available, and there are many reasons for that. One of them is there is a shortage of property and land to acquire to build that housing,” Hazlewood said.
Completed houses are expected to cost less than $200,000, providing affordable housing for the community.
“Currently there are six family dwellings on the south side that have been occupied with small families, which is really nice,” Hazlewood said.
In July, contractors Russ Cain, of RD Homes, and Mike Burns, of Atlas Builders were brought in as local contractors.
Cain and Burns are collaborating to build eight single family homes, with RD Homes constructing give residential homes.
“I’ve been building houses for 20 years,” Cain said. “I’ve got three foundations in, another builder has two foundation in, and I’m hoping to have the other two in before the snow flies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.