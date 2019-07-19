A coffee shop will temporarily open for RAGBRAI weekend in the lobby of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce building at 149 W. Broadway.
Named after Nathan Juza and Maggie Smith-Juza’s children, Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee was temporarily approved to open Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The shop takes place of the former Scooters and is independently owned by the couple and father-in-law Robert Juza.
“I’ve been looking into (opening a coffee shop) for 10 years, I followed Hard Bean online. I like the fact they aren’t a franchise,” said Smith-Juza.
Hard Bean is a cooperative that allows its owners access to proprietary products and preferred vendors without franchise fees or royalties. The program was founded by Scott Bortz in 1992, according to its website.
“I thought a kiosk would be better for us. (Scott) spent a week with us and trained us, that’s what they do,” Smith-Juza said.
Smith-Juza will be the full-time operator of the shop. Although the shop will temporarily open this weekend, she said they are planning to officially open the shop for business on Thursday.
Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee will be open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
