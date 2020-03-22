John Flaten has joined the Telpner Peterson Law Firm, LLP, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as an associate.
He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 2014. Flaten’s practice is focused on business law, real estate, wills and probate, and elder law.
