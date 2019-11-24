An Italian restaurant offering handmade pasta, pizza and healthy quick options for lunch is nestling down in Council Bluffs.
Pomodoro Fresh Italian, owned by Rocky and Julie Luna, will open in December at the previous Boxer Barbeque location at 722 Creek Top.
The Luna’s chose this location as their neighbor Ken Petersen owned the building.
“The building is getting painted this week and will feature the design of our food truck,” Julie Luna said.
The move was announced this week online through the Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck which thanked Ken and Mary Brauch Petersen “for supporting our dream.”
Lunch will be offered Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with dinner offered Thursday through Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Some meal options served on the truck included a: cheeseburger, pulled pork sandwiches, vegan barbecue sandwiches, a grilled chicken sandwich along with pasta and mac.
