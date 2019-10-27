Dentist Michael Rensch is moving his office from 1601 McPherson Ave. to the former bank building on 1230 E. Pierce St.
Now undergoing renovations, the property was purchased by Rensch in June of this year.
With plans to double the number of patient rooms, Rensch said “nothing is really changing” with the exception of new equipment and newly implemented technologies.
During renovations, the former bank’s drive-through area will help double the size of Rensch’s new space.
“Patients have been good and loyal to us and keep coming back,” he said. “It’s frustrating when you can’t see everybody when you want to see them.”
Construction started nearly three weeks ago and is expected to finish in less than a year, construction workers on site said.
“There was a lot of planning. They started about three weeks ago doing a little bit of demolition,” Rensch said.
The new office is just over a mile from his old office.
“Patients really like this location, so to be able to move relatively close and get what we wanted was perfect, and I think everybody will be happy with it. It will help us grow,” Rensch said.
Rensch’s offices will stay open until the new location is completed. For moving, there could be a day or two transition, Rensch said.
