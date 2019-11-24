Western Iowa Periodontics and Implant Dentistry Opens Council Bluffs Office
Western Iowa Periodontics and Implant Dentistry is now open at 1851 Madison Ave., Suite 726, Council Bluffs (next to Midstates Bank). Services provided by Dr. Jessica Gradoville include: comprehensive periodontal exams, deep cleanings (scaling and root planing), dental implant placement, tooth extractions, ridge preservations, crown lengthening, frenectomy, biopsy, 3D cone beam x-rays, ridge augmentations, sinus augmentations, and expose and bonds.
Dr. Gradoville was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and is a graduate of St. Albert High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 2016. Following dental school, she completed a residency in Periodontics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center - where she also received her Master’s Degree in Oral Biology and is currently a clinical instructor for the university’s dental program on Thursdays.
The office is open Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is closed Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Appointments outside normal office hours may be accommodated by calling the office and inquiring. Western Iowa Periodontics and Implant Dentistry can be contacted by phone at 712-828-4862, e-mail at office@westerniowa perio.com, or walk-ins are always welcome.
