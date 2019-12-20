Coffee drinkers officially have a new spot to stop in the Bluffs.
Starbucks opened last week at 2550 W. Broadway. The new building accommodates customers with outdoor and indoor seating and a drive-thru.
“We are proud to be a part of the Council Bluffs community and serve as a gathering place for members of the community,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.
Festive flavors and decor like signs saying “Merry Coffee” are currently available for the holidays.
“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are thrilled to have opened a new location,” the spokesperson said.
The coffee shop opened after Council Bluffs X, the developer, had expressed concerns about a median in front of its location on West Broadway.
Council Bluffs X invested more than half a million dollars to conduct due diligence on and acquire the property on West Broadway. In November of 2018, Nathan Heinrich with Council Bluffs X expressed concern after a median was placed back in the West Broadway plan ahead of reconstruction of that section of the roadway.
As the developer, Council Bluffs X owns the property and building, with Starbucks leasing the building and operating the business, Heinrich said in November of 2018.
