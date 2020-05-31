The Home Hunters Group Welcomes Blake Hunter
The Home Hunters Group is pleased to introduce Blake Hunter as its newest team member.
Blake grew up in Council Bluffs, where he attended Lewis Central. After graduating from Iowa Western Community College and The University of Northern Iowa, Blake was involved in agriculture and highway maintenance and construction, working all over Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Blake is engaged to be married this summer to his fiancée, Alyx Rowe. In their spare time they like to spend time outdoors with their dog, Estes.
As a Council Bluffs na-tive and a third-generation Realtor®, Blake is looking forward to building relationships with people in the community and applying the core values learned from his past experience to his real estate career. Blake is a licensed Realtor® in Iowa. He may be reached at 402-681-8280 or at Blake.Hunter@BHHSamb.com.
