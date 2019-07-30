Large letters reading “Tesla” reveal a change of ownership at 1110 Woodbury Ave. in Council Bluffs.
Although the old Sears Auto Center billboard still stands above the store, Tesla has moved in with Tesla Auto Repair.
The store quietly opened in June with a small team.
“It seems pretty busy,” one Tesla worker said. “We’re still a small team, but it seems pretty busy.”
The worker noticed the store had slowly been increasing staff.
The new location includes all service procedures for Tesla vehicles, including hardware adjustments, parts replacements, software diagnostics and resolutions among other services.
The store has currently been open for half days, closing around noon as 60% to 70% of car services can be done at the customer’s home.
The car shop area is visible from the side of the building with several garage door sized entrances for any repairs or other work done at the new building.
The Tesla company has not said if there would be an official opening or other future plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.