The Daily Nonpareil will open its new office at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park, at 8 a.m. Monday.
The Nonpareil closed its offices at its former location, 535 W. Broadway, on Friday. Publisher Tom Schmitt said The Nonpareil relocated to an office facility that is better fitted for how the newspaper operates today.
“We’ve moved to a space that more appropriately fits our staffing and production needs,” he said. “We are still in the downtown area, which was a goal for us.”
Although The Daily Nonpareil offices are closed today, there will be normal delivery of today’s paper.
Telephone numbers and email addresses for The Daily Nonpareil and its staff members will not be changing.
