20190719_new_nonpareilsign

The Daily Nonpareil signs are removed from the top of the Heartland Properties building, 535 W. Broadway, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The Nonpareil will move to 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park. For the past 16 years, The Daily Nonpareil has been located on the third floor of the Heartland Properties building. To prepare for the move, The Daily Nonpareil offices closed at noon on Friday. The offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday at the new location in the Omni Centre Business Park. There will be normal delivery of the paper today and Sunday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer/

The Daily Nonpareil will open its new office at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park, at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Nonpareil closed its offices at its former location, 535 W. Broadway, on Friday. Publisher Tom Schmitt said The Nonpareil relocated to an office facility that is better fitted for how the newspaper operates today.

“We’ve moved to a space that more appropriately fits our staffing and production needs,” he said. “We are still in the downtown area, which was a goal for us.”

Although The Daily Nonpareil offices are closed today, there will be normal delivery of today’s paper.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Newsletter

Receive stories like this everyday to your email. Sign up for our daily newsletters here.

Telephone numbers and email addresses for The Daily Nonpareil and its staff members will not be changing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.