An Oakland chiropractor recently expanded his practice to serve patients in Council Bluffs.
Nate Wiechmann, D.C., owner of Pottawattamie County Sports and Family Chiropractic, now sees patients through Strada Healthcare at 928 Valley View Drive, a direct primary care practice that gives patients unlimited access to providers for a flat monthly fee.
“We had an opportunity to provide more comprehensive care by joining forces with Strada Healthcare in Council Bluffs,” Wiechmann said. “What they are doing to make personal and convenient healthcare more affordable throughout our region is truly amazing, and we’re excited to work with them to serve our community.”
Wiechmann grew up in Stilwell, Kansas, but often visited his family-farm near Atlantic. After college, he decided to move to Council Bluffs.
Growing fond of western Iowa culture, Wiechmann opened his Oakland practice at 101 N. Main St., in 2016. After three years, Wiechmann said the expansion to Council Bluffs was a natural progression.
“I moved here to work on the family farm and open a small town clinic. It’s something I had a vision for when I graduated college. We actually live in Council Bluffs so it’s an easier way to treat local friends and patients in this area,” he said.
Wiechmann specializes in areas that promote wellness for the patient, creating individualized plans to relieve pain, restore movement and restore function.
“Doctors are becoming more aware that we shouldn’t throw a pill to someone in pain, we need to figure out the source of the pain and try to manage the pain,” he said.
Wiechmann practices these methods to promote patient wellness and healing: Active Release Technique, Class IV K Laser Therapy, Cupping Therapy, Dynamic Neuromuscular Stabilization, Fascial Movement Taping, Functional and Kinetic Treatment with Rehab and Functional Movement Systems and more.
“I think it’s important to give back to the community that’s given so much to my family,” Wiechmann said. “Many of my patients already drive to Council Bluffs or Omaha for work, so expanding my practice to serve multiple locations just felt like a natural progression.”
Wiechmann’s Strada office is located on 928 Valley View Drive and he can be seen on Monday, Wednesday or Friday afternoon, in addition to his Oakland office hours Tuesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.