Casey's General Stores
As our local communities prepare for, or deal with some of the first impacts of the coronavirus, I wanted to share directly with you, our guests, the actions Casey’s is taking to help keep our team members and guests safe.
First, and most important, the health and well-being of our people and communities is a priority. We are making decisions with this in mind, while continuing our mission of being here for guests. Our stores are open and we are working hard to keep the products you love available.
For the past month, our team members have been operating with heightened attention to actions like store cleaning and more frequent handwashing. This includes being diligent with fundamental actions like increasing the frequency of cleaning food prep equipment, counters, restrooms and fuel pumps as well as other high-touch surfaces throughout our stores. As always, our team members are staying home if they are sick.
We also are temporarily discontinuing the use of refillable mugs and cups in our stores in the interest of the well-being of our guests. Disposable cups are available and we appreciate your patience.
We will share updates as we have them, and we have an internal task force that continues to actively monitor the situation, and evaluate and expand existing response plans based on the latest information.
Casey’s plays a special role in our communities, and central to our purpose is making the lives of our guests better each day. So, we will be working hard to continue to be there to support you and your families.
Thank you for your loyalty and support.
Darren Rebelez, President and CEO, Casey’s General Stores
Hy-Vee
At Hy-Vee, we are committed to making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier. We care deeply about the communities we serve and believe that by working together with our employees and customers, we can all assist in helping our communities as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve.
How we're responding
We have increased and enhanced our sanitization protocols throughout our stores. Employees are regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, placing extra emphasis on high-touch surfaces like door handles, PIN pads at the checkout, restrooms, and other high-touch areas. Sanitizing wipes are available for customer use near all of our entrances, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout our stores. Food service areas continue to be sanitized regularly as per FDA food code requirements.
The CDC and FDA have indicated that the coronavirus spread is not related to food. Our food service areas are still operating as usual, preparing and serving food per customer order. However, we have stopped sampling events in our stores and transitioned our salad bars to pre-packaged items.
For the time being, we are not allowing customers to use personal/reusable cups to refill fountain drinks, tea or coffee in any of our convenience stores or dining areas. If you have a cup that allows for a discount, we will certainly still apply the discount – but we need our customers to use a new cup each time. Our corporate partner Starbucks has already implemented a very similar practice for its coffee refills inside our stores.
We also have canceled any non-essential business-related travel and have asked our vendors and suppliers to stop all travel to our corporate offices and limit visits to our stores to help protect our employees and customers.
How you can help
In order to create a safe and clean shopping environment, we have asked all of our employees to take the following precautionary measures, and we urge our customers to do the same:
Wash your hands multiple times a day for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.
Stay home if you become sick, and remain at home until you are free of symptoms for at least 24 hours.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. These are the areas where a virus can enter your body.
Routinely and thoroughly clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces.
Avoid close contact with those who are sick. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after.
Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve, not your hand, when you cough or sneeze.
Providing products & protection
We understand that many of you want to prepare during this time by stocking up on essential supplies. While we may have limited quantities available of certain items due to increased demand, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies to meet our shoppers’ needs. We are reaching out beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want. Our employees also are increasing their stocking efforts as we keep up with customer demand. As always, if you are looking for a certain product and can’t find it at your Hy-Vee store, simply ask one of the managers and we will do everything we can to find it for you.
Our Aisles Online service offers a good option for customers looking to purchase their grocery essentials without entering a store. You can choose to pick up your order at your local store, where one of our employees will bring it to your vehicle, or use our delivery service.
Please know that our Aisles Online delivery drivers also are taking extra precautions during this time, and will not enter your home with your groceries so they can maintain a safe distance during the drop off.
Information about COVID-19 and its impact is widespread and changing daily. It is important that our customers have access to current, factual information about COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website provides daily updates on the coronavirus: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/. Your county and state health departments’ website contains updated COVID-19 information specific to your area.
For 90 years, we have been committed to providing our customers and communities with high-quality products, an amazing customer experience and a helpful smile in every aisle. We’ll be here throughout this situation to serve you, our loyal customer, and take whatever steps are necessary to make sure your health and safety are protected as you shop with us during this time. We appreciate your loyalty.
Walmart
Keeping you and our associates safe is a top priority, so we wanted to share the steps we’re taking in response to coronavirus. With help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our own Chief Medical Officer, we’re developing preventative measures to maintain a clean, healthy environment in our stores.
First and foremost, we’ve ramped up cleaning efforts. Stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions used in high-touch, high-traffic areas. We also have associates dedicated to cleaning key areas throughout the day, and we’re sending additional supplies they can use at registers and on shopping carts.
Second, we’re dedicated to keeping stores stocked and prices fair. We’re working hard to replenish cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items as quickly as possible—and at our everyday low prices. We’re taking a firm stance against price gouging from third-party sellers, so if you see it happening, please report your concern here.
Third, we’ve asked associates who aren’t feeling well to refrain from coming in. We’ve also shared a new policy with them that provides extra flexibility to stay home, as well as pay options and support if they are affected by the virus.
Finally, we want to remind you that there are lots of great ways to shop with Walmart. You may want to consider trying online delivery or store pickup options, as well as our app’s Walmart Pay feature, which you can use when checking out at the register.
As always, we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured, we’re doing everything in our power to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our associates and communities. Find even more information here.
Sincerely,
Walmart
Village Inn
In response to the heightened focus and quickly evolving situation regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), we wanted to provide a communication to affirm our renewed energy and enhanced communications with our team members relative to our long-standing food safety and sanitation protocols. We are also mindful of, and following, the guidance for recommended strategies as those are updated from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Our restaurant teams are committed to do their part to prevent the spread of the disease while supporting a top priority for the health and well-being of our customers, team members and the broader communities we serve. We have reinforced our excellent standard protocols and will continue to actively educate our team members on any and all recommended steps issued by local, state or national health officials. As to our team members, we are having more frequent meetings and communications regarding sanitation, including the following:
• Sanitizing
o While always a core to our health and safety protocols, we have increased the frequency of sanitizing all surfaces that might be touched using a chemical disinfectant approved to kill COVID-19.
o We have also implemented additional deep cleaning measures before and after business hours.
o We are cleaning and sanitizing 'high traffic areas' like bathrooms every hour throughout the day.
o Sanitizing all doors and door handles with a heightened frequency.
o Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout our restaurants.
• Hand washing
o Again, a core to our health and safety protocols we have renewed our emphasis on the frequency for hand washing for at least 20 seconds with disinfectant soap and water.
o Our team members who prepare or cook your food wear gloves which are changed frequently in the course of our standard sanitation protocols.
o We have implemented additional, around-the-clock cleaning and sanitation procedures in every restaurant including disinfecting menus, table condiments, highchairs/boosters, etc. in addition to detailed, ongoing and standard kitchen disinfecting procedures.
• Monitoring the health and well-being of our team
o We have continued our already existing protocols to evaluate the health and wellness of all our team members daily. Our goal is to not only make sure our team is well, but that anyone who may be ill or who could have been exposed to any infectious disease stays home.
o We have detailed plans in place in the event we learn of any confirmed cases associated with anyone who has been in our restaurant, including additional deep cleaning protocols and any other measures recommended by local health officials.
o We have affirmed all management and supervisory leadership are aware of the relevant symptoms with diligence throughout each shift toward identification of any potential issues and encouragement to act quickly in sending team members home when warranted.
We will continue to monitor developments around the country, paying special attention to communities with significant reporting of the disease. To the extent there are additional protocols we can take in those communities to assist in limiting the spread of the virus, we will.
In times like this, the very best thing we can do is to work together to combat the spread of the disease. We all have a role to play in doing that but want you to know that Village Inn takes that job seriously.
If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our restaurant managers. Otherwise, please enjoy your dining experience with us!
Sincerely,
Craig Barber, President & CEO
Schwan's Home Delivery Service
The health and safety of our customers and employees has always been our top priority. We would like you to know that we are continuously monitoring and assessing the COVID-19 (the coronavirus) situation and are taking important measures to keep our communities safe and fed.
Focusing on Customer and Employee Safety
Our employees will be following precautions to keep you and our team members safe. These actions include limiting high-touch interactions like handshakes and entering your home, and maintaining a safe distance during at-the-door conversations. Our employees are also following recommended hygiene and cleanliness procedures, including disinfecting their handheld computers. Any employee who is diagnosed with the coronavirus will be self-isolated, covered under existing company leave policies, and not allowed to return to work until fully recovered.
Giving You No-Touch Drop-off Delivery Options
We can provide you with high-quality food you trust – delivered straight to your doorstep without having to interact face-to-face with anyone.
You can place an order for drop-off delivery anytime on Schwans.com, our app which is available in the App Store or Google Play, or by calling 1-888-SCHWANS. Orders will be delivered and dropped off at your doorstep, or you can opt for your order to be shipped via UPS – either way, no personal contact or signature is needed. Your food will be packed to stay frozen on your doorstep for hours. All drop-off orders require credit card payment in advance.
We’d be happy to help you place an order. If you call 1-888-SCHWANS, we can also help you set up an account on Schwans.com, if you don’t currently have one.
Providing Food When You Need It
If you need to stock up or replenish at any time, we’ll be there for you. Visit your account on Schwans.com or call 1-888-SCHWANS to see options for different or additional delivery days. Look for delivery options in checkout.
Providing High-Quality, Safe Food – As Always
For 68 years, we have taken great care to provide high-quality, safe products to our customers and communities. And right now, that promise is more important than ever. We will continue to deliver fast, easy, safe, frozen foods to you. Please note that we are closely following guidance by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who have said they are not aware of “any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.”
Following Health Authority Guidelines
Working with city, state and national health authorities, we are monitoring local outbreaks, closures and quarantine situations. Should we need to change or temporarily suspend a delivery route, we will keep you informed.
Thank you for being our customer. Together we will navigate the situation and keep each other and our communities safe.
Joe Kirby CEO & President, Schwan’s Home Delivery
Pizza Ranch
Pizza Ranch is committed to giving our guests legendary experiences and cravable food. Even now, as the world faces the challenge of COVID-19 (coronavirus), this same commitment continues. At the forefront of this promise is the safety of our guests and team members while we serve our great communities. We have established an internal task force to meet daily to actively monitor and follow the latest guidelines laid out by the CDC, State and Local health officials as this dynamic situation changes.
Even though COVID-19 is not transmitted through food, all of our restaurants and FunZone Arcades have been equipped with additional procedures to follow including the increased usage of gloves, and increased frequency of handwashing, cleaning and sanitizing processes. This sanitizing process uses high grade sanitizer on contact surfaces in the restaurant and FunZone Arcades. Also, remember our food is available to eat at your place through our carryout and delivery services where available. We truly thank you for your loyalty and we look forward to seeing you soon.
Regards,
Adrie Groeneweg, CEO and Founder, Pizza Ranch Inc.
Pizza King
At Pizza King, the well-being of our staff and guests is our number one priority. We want to ensure you that we are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. We are closely following any updates and guidance from the Iowa Department of Health, Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization with regards to this virus.
Pizza King is taking extra precautions to help keep our guests and employees safe.
We have increased the frequency of surface cleaning.
Our employees are continuing to wash and sanitize their hands.
We are advising our staff to stay home if feeling ill.
We encourage our guests to stay home if they are feeling sick, as well
If you are craving Pizza King’s food, but don’t want to dine in. We have our carry out option for you, as well. You can order online at: www.pizzaking1101.com
Warmest Regards,
The Poulos Family
maurices
As the situation around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, I wanted to reach out to you personally about what we are doing at maurices to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers. We know this is an unsettling time for everyone and our hearts go out to anyone who may be affected by the coronavirus. As always, the health and well-being of our customers and associates is our highest priority.
At maurices, our values and purpose revolve around care... for our associates, customers and communities. In that spirit, here are some of the actions we are taking in alignment with recommendations from public health authorities (including the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control):
We have always prided ourselves in the cleanliness of our stores and recognize that this is more important now than ever. Hygiene standards for our associates, store environment and merchandise are and always will be a top priority.
We are continuing to require hand-washing protocol for our team and increasing the frequency of our cleaning, including sanitizing the cash wrap/checkout area and providing hand sanitizer at checkout.
We are committed to taking care of our team and will continue to provide them with up-to-the moment guidance and information so they can keep themselves, their family and you safe.
We have provided information to our home office and store teams on how to report and support anyone that may express that they have been impacted by the virus, including store closure decision-making support.
We have restricted business related air travel domestic and international, and have modified or postponed large meetings.
We are working diligently to continue bringing new fashions your way.
We are also ensuring our teams are staffed up to support your 24/7 online shopping at www.maurices.com, and are committed to making it as easy for you as possible. In addition, for a limited time, we want to offer you free shipping with no minimum threshold starting today!
We are open in your local neighborhoods, look forward to continuing to provide you the best shopping experience and are committed to communicating transparently and responsibly. Be well and thank you for your loyalty.
George Goldfarb, CEO
JCPenney
The health and safety of our Customers and Associates are a top priority, and our thoughts are with those impacted by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Since it first surfaced, our teams have been monitoring the situation closely and taking every precaution to keep our Customers, Associates, and our communities safe.
With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, we wanted to reach out and share what we have been doing so you can continue to shop at JCPenney with confidence.
• Our stores are cleaned daily, and we recently increased the frequency of cleaning throughout the day with a focus on high traffic areas of the store.
• We're encouraging all Associates to take common-sense health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as frequent hand washing or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to stay healthy.
• Customers can also utilize our convenient services such as Buy Online, Pick up in Store available in all stores, and Style on the Go Curbside Pickup, in select locations.
• And while we appreciate the incredible dedication of our Associates, we're reminding them to stay home if they are sick and to use our paid time-off options so that they and their families do not suffer financially.
• We have also implemented strict domestic and international travel policies and limited the size of group meetings for our Associates and vendor partners to prevent the spread of illness.
• In addition, we have expanded our work from home options to provide associates additional flexibility if they are feeling unwell and support if they are affected by the virus.
All of these safeguards and precautions are made with you in mind. They are based on recommendations from local, state, and federal health officials whose experts are working tirelessly to safeguard our health. We will continue to follow guidance from health agencies and government officials to maintain a safe and engaging shopping experience for everyone.
Thank you for shopping at JCPenney. We look forward to continuing to serve you in our stores, online at our flagship store jcp.com, or through our mobile app.
Sincerely,
Jill Soltau, Chief Executive Officer, JCPenney
Panera
Our Panera Family is just that—a family made up of associates, guests and the communities we serve. The health, safety and overall wellbeing of our family, and yours, is always our top priority.
With this in mind, we have been closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation around COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus), responding to new information as it arises and preparing for all possible scenarios, with the goal of continuing to safely serve you in our bakery‑cafes.
In addition to following the guidance provided by the CDC, WHO and local health departments, we are regularly consulting top medical experts as we implement our response. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the following steps beyond our usual high standards:
We prepared our associates and re-emphasized existing sanitation and illness policies, including frequent and proper handwashing, and our practices regarding wearing and changing of gloves.
We have implemented enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing our bakery-cafes, including cleaning more frequently and adding additional cleanings with peroxide solution in high-touchpoint locations.
We’ve emphasized what associates can do to keep themselves and others safe, including not touching one’s face, and staying home if sick.
We have developed enhanced procedures to assess our associates’ fitness to return to work, risk of exposure after all personal travel, and have restricted air and rail travel.
Be assured we will do everything we can to continue to serve our guests safely and will continue to closely follow the guidance of the CDC and local health officials. We are also in the process of implementing additional measures, including:
Adding hand sanitizer stands in all of our bakery-cafes, to be installed as they arrive over the coming weeks.
Adding antimicrobial covers for our Fast Lane Kiosks, to be installed as soon as they arrive.
Modifying operations when needed to be able to continue to serve you. At times, this may mean we limit our service to Rapid Pick-Up®, Delivery or Drive-Thru only.
Implementing contactless delivery: we will update you on this channel in the near future.
We also have procedures in place to temporarily close Panera bakery-cafes for deep cleanings if required to protect the safety of our customers and associates. We will always follow the guidance of local health officials as we continue to manage this community by community.
Finally, we are focused on making sure our associates can put their health first and foremost as we face this situation together. We are implementing an emergency PTO policy which will help ensure that our associates are able to stay home if they are sick or diagnosed with COVID-19. We will be updating our website with additional details on this policy in the coming days.
We know there is a lot of information out there; for the most current information on COVID-19, including government health guidelines, visit:
www.cdc.gov
www.internationalsos.com
www.who.int
We are working tirelessly to do what’s best for everyone who visits and works in our bakery-cafes. We are proud to be your second home, and look forward to seeing you again soon.
Warm Regards,
Niren Chaudhary, CEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.