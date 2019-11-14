Old Navy coming to Metro Crossing in Council Bluffs

After 10 years at sea, Old Navy is returning to Council Bluffs.
The popular clothing retailer will open at Metro Crossing in the spring of 2020, according to the area’s developer, Pine Tree.
Three other new tenants are expected at the development, Pine Tree said, though they were unable to name them at this time.
Old Navy closed its location at the Mall of the Bluffs in early 2010 after more than a decade in the mall. At the time, it was only the second location in the metropolitan area, with the first being at Westroads Mall in Omaha.
In the Omaha area, the Westroads mall location remains, along with a location at Village Pointe, an outlet location off L Street and a location at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.