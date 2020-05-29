The impact of COVID-19 has brought about a change in the way businesses choose to exist, entertain and communicate with consumers on a national and local level.
Old Navy at the Metro Crossing Shopping Center may not be opening in May as planned.
The popular clothing retailer slated to open in early 2020 — according to the area’s developer Pine Tree in November — hasn’t released any indication of an opening date despite multiple requests from Nonpareil reporters.
“In early May, we announced our plans to reopen up to 800 stores by the end of the month,” said Justine Jordan, an external communication coordinator for Old Navy. “To date, we’ve reopened stores in Texas, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina including Old Navy, Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic, and Intermix. We will be continuing to ramp up store openings and Curbside Pickup throughout the month but are not sharing specific locations today.”
Old Navy, formerly located at the Mall of the Bluffs, closed in early 2010, but is expected to make a return. Signage at the Metro Crossing Shopping Center indicates it could be sooner than later. Iowa’s mandated closures of malls and retail stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced Old Navy’s decision to push back.
Jordan said Old Navy is looking forward to reopening its stores and welcoming back its teams “when it is safe to do so,” including its Council Bluffs location.
