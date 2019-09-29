Anyone needing oral surgery will soon have a new option in Council Bluffs.
Omaha Oral Surgery is scheduled to open a location at 3265 S. 24th St. in November, according to the marketing director Jennifer Heywood.
Earlier this month, there was a sign posted on the business’ door stating they were set to open in October, although the sign has since been removed.
“We’re going to have an open house in January and plan on opening in early November,” Heywood said. “There will be seven total physicians split between our Omaha and Council Bluffs office.”
The open house in January will be hosted for individuals who refer patients as oral surgery is not a common service needed every day, Heywood said.
The office in Omaha and Council Bluffs will be extremely similar using the same contractor and staff, she said.
The new location will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. after the grand opening, according to the website.
“We saw a need for a second location and we thought it would benefit patients that are coming from Iowa to have one closer to them,” Heywood said.
Services provided will include: IV sedation, dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, bone augmentation, full mouth reconstruction, tooth extraction and oral pathology.
If needed before November, patients are still able to register online and use the Omaha location until the opening date.
“We’re excited to work in the community and would like to get involved,” she said. “We always put the needs of the patients first, and we strive for excellent care always.”
The office can be reached at office@councilbluffsos.com or by calling 712-309-0480.
