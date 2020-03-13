As of Friday, the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will continue with normal hours and keep programs, classes and events as scheduled with the exception of two programs that have been canceled.
The Regional Science Olympiad that was scheduled for Saturday is canceled and the Cocktails & Conservation scheduled for Thursday is postponed until further notice.
The science program was canceled Saturday because schools aren't allowing travel, said Diane Kohout, communication manager for the zoo. The conservation event scheduled for Thursday is being postponed without any correlation to the coronavirus, Kohout said.
If needed, the zoo stated it will modify its response to the virus, while monitoring national, state and local health authorities for its recommendations regarding the safety and health of the public. The zoo is following the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Douglas County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Health.
While committed to the regular cleaning of objects and area that are frequently used, the zoo will be installing more hand sanitizers throughout public- and employee-designated areas.
Zoo employees have been reminded to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths while sneezing or coughing and discar used tissues.
The zoo's response to the coronavirus can be found at omahazoo.com/coronavirus.
