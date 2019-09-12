The “creative reuse” space and art supply store based in Omaha, Oracle Art Supply, opened a new location in Council Bluffs Wednesday.
Located at 1010 S. Main St., Suite 800, Oracle Art Supply is hosting a week-long grand opening celebration in honor of the new store.
“Our philosophy, as retailers and as new neighbors, is built on a foundation of community education and art accessibility, Oracle represents our belief that shopping should be local, unique, and whimsical — with a little bit of ‘weird’ thrown in,” said store manager Elizabeth Pozzi.
The store officially opened to the public Wednesday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“The first thing they teach you in business school is location, location location,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “You are next to the art space and close to the PACE building where there will be art classes, so I think you have a great location. We appreciate your contribution to the community and wish you much prosperity.”
During the ribbon cutting, gel press and screen printing demos were set up, as well as “make-it stations,” including artist trading cards, a variety of materials, coloring pages, henna and live music from Kristy McGuire.
Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase with prizes to be drawn Sunday.
“We are here to provide friendly guidance as our community members explore the world of thrift and new art supplies, and to enrich the creative lives of our patrons through the promotion of local artists, free classes, and a genuine smile when you walk through our doors,” Pozzi said. “Gently used art supplies are also a big part of our business, so if you’re a deal seeker (like us!) our thrift section is a great place to find affordable supplies.”
From Wednesday through Sunday, the store is hosting several events and workshops in celebration of its opening.
While nothing specific is planned today, on Friday the 13th the store will provide additional sales with 13% off purchases.
“If you have followed our other store for a while, you know that we love to celebrate Friday the 13th,” the Oracle website reads.
On Saturday, Oracle Art Supply will offer a doorbuster deal, with the first 10 people through the door beginning at noon getting a special Oracle CB Bag full of items.
“Make-it” stations and the raffle will also be available.
Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. tea and treats will be offered at the Oracle Library.
The raffle will be called at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, although patrons are welcome to sign up until then.
The store will typically offer items like sketchbooks, paint, paintbrushes, alcohol inks, drawing supplies, calligraphy supplies, thrift store items as well as some works provided by local artists.
“We are thrilled to be a small part of the great new things happening in Council Bluffs,” said Pozzi.
