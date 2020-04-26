Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., is pleased to announce Paul S. Wilson as its newest partner, effective January 1, 2020.
Since 1949, members of the law offices of Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., have served southwest Iowa and its local communities. Paul S. Wilson joined the firm in September 2015 after graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law.
He is also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, Nebraska State Bar Association, Knights of Columbus, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.
Paul primarily works in civil litigation, taxation, real estate, and business law. Paul regularly staffs the firm’s offices in Council Bluffs and Clarinda, Iowa.
