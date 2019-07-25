The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced the appointment of two new board members — Dan Peterson and Lowell Forristall — and the hiring of Rachel Morehead as its new community advancement officer.
Peterson and Forristall, appointed in June, filled two vacant positions on the 13-member board. PCCF acknowledged the leadership and dedication of former board member and treasurer, Bob McCarthy, whose term ended this spring after 9 years with the foundation.
“On behalf of the board of directors and staff, we are delighted that Dan and Lowell have joined our board during such a pivotal time at the foundation,” said Donna Dostal, PCCF President and CEO. “PCCF has so many amazing projects and funds forthcoming and their leadership and expertise will be a tremendous addition. Given their involvement in Pottawattamie County, I am confident Dan and Lowell will have a meaningful impact on our future growth.”
Morehead joined the PCCF team in June after two years at an area nonprofit as their community relations specialist. She has worked in Pottawattamie County nonprofit agencies for over 12 years in roles that encompassed fundraising and development, volunteers, graphic design and event-management.
In her new role, Morehead will work with the PCCF team and board to increase visibility in the community through networking, marketing, events and donor cultivation.
“I am thrilled to have Rachel as a member of our PCCF team,” said Dostal. “She provides a great blend of education and knowledge with a strong passion for our community, which makes her an ideal fit to help grow our foundation.”
“There are great things happening at PCCF, and I am so excited to be a part of it,” said Morehead. “I am honored to work for such an innovative and compassionate organization that’s creating positive change and impacting lives in the community I love.”
Peterson and his wife, Martha, reside in Neola and over the years have significantly impacted numerous organizations through volunteerism and financial support in our community. Together, with his parents, Jim and Joan, they own Peterson Angus Farms and have sold Pioneer Seed for over 50 years. The Peterson’s have four children — Alexandra (Jordan) Lammert; Anna, Aiden, and Andrew — and a new granddaughter, Adel.
An Underwood native, Peterson received his Bachelor’s in Agriculture Business from Northwest Missouri State. He and his wife have supported Iowa Western for more than 15 years serving on several committees, and chairing the Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships.
In addition to IWCC, Peterson has provided leadership to organizations including, Lutheran Family Service, TS Bank Advisory Board, Bluffs Arts Council and Visiting Nurses Association.
Foristall and his wife, Deb, reside in Carson and have farming operations in Pottawattamie County. He has held several board positions throughout his career, including service on the Riverside Schools Board of Directors, and on the East Pottawattamie County Soil and Water Conservation District. Forristall also played an integral role in the establishment of Total Farm Solutions, a farm input supply company developed to provide agronomic service to the area and to help growers be more profitable.
Forristall is working towards retirement and in his spare time, he enjoys pickleball, golf, and traveling to their home in Arizona during the cold Iowa winters. He and his wife have two sons, two daughter-in-laws, three grandsons, and one granddaughter.
A lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, Morehead earned her bachelor of arts in graphic design from Morningside College in 2007. She is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs (class 27), serves on the events committee of Impact CB, and is a member of Centennial Rotary Club. She is also a new member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Morehead has served on the Midlands Humane Society marketing committee, Morningside College Alumni Board, and the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony.
She and her husband, Brandon, have two children — Brynne and Reid — and live in Council Bluffs.
The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity, 501©(3), that serves thousands of people who share a common interest in improving the quality of life in Pottawattamie County.
Through PCCF, individuals, families, businesses and organizations can create permanent charitable funds that help their communities meet the challenges of changing times. The foundation invests and administers these charitable funds.
Like all community foundations across the United States, PCCF is overseen by a volunteer board of leading citizens and run by professionals with expertise in identifying the needs of their community.
The majority of PCCF’s grant making is directed by donors who have funds created to directly impact charities located within our community. Dostal added that individuals and businesses can create their own fund through PCCF as a means to “give back” to our community, and their contributions can receive major tax benefits.
New endowment funds and future contributions will receive an additional 10% contribution from PCCF, and an Endow Iowa tax credit of 25% may also be available.
In 2018, PCCF donors and the Foundation provided $595,000 in grants to 54 organizations for community-wide efforts. For information on creating a fund, please call PCCF at 712-256-7007 or visit www.ourpccf.org for more details.
