Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake announced today its reopening its casino doors Monday.
The casino announced via Facebook today it will continue to follow the executive proclamations of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in maintaining social distancing and capacity guidelines.
Prairie Flower will open at 10 a.m., but with the following restrictions:
- 50% of slot positions are available
- Snack bar menu is limited, seating has been removed from the dining and bar area. Selected free drinks are available from the snack bar
- Self-serve station is closed
- Temperatures will be checked upon entrance and must be below 100 degrees
- The casino is temporarily smoke-free
More information on the casino's point systems and prizes can be found here.
