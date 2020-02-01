Prairie Gate Senior Living Community is on schedule to open its doors to its first residents in March, according to Presbyterian Homes & Services.
The sprawling, multi-wing complex is under construction on 17.5 acres of land at 16 Valley View Drive, next to New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
“The construction is going very well,” said Amy Muller, housing advisor. “Even with the weather and everything, it’s really on track.”
The $38 million facility is being developed by Senior Housing Partners, the development arm of Presbyterian Homes & Services, based in Roseville, Minnesota. Presbyterian Homes is the sole owner and operator of Prairie Gate.
When complete, Prairie Gate will offer a full continuum of care for up to 150 residents. It will include 36 independent living apartments, 24 assisted living apartments, 18 memory care apartments and 72 skilled nursing suites. The skilled nursing area, which will be called The Gables, is expected to open in April, Muller said.
“We are in reservation mode,” she said.
Reservations are being accepted for senior independent living apartments, which are nearing 61% reserved, according to the press release. Reservations are also open for the assisted living and memory care apartments. Names of persons interested in the future care center are being accepted and placed on an interest list.
The wings will connect with a central common area that will house most of the programming and amenities. The 21,000-square-foot Town Center will offer community gathering spaces, restaurant-style dining, a bistro, hair salon, library, club room, media room, chapel and wellness center.
The Terrace senior independent living apartments offer maintenance-free living in a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans from 729 to 1,270 square feet. All apartments include a private balcony, fully equipped kitchen with maple cabinetry and solid surface countertop, in-home washer and dryer, and individually controlled heat and air conditioning. Attached heated parking is also available.
The Commons assisted living apartments offer a broad range of personalized care options and supportive services. Apartments are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans from 428 to 914 square feet. Attached heated parking is also available.
All apartments include a fully equipped kitchen, bathrooms with step-in showers and grab bars, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, an urgent call system and light housekeeping. Residents will have a choice of two meals daily served in the dining room with flexible hours and access to complimentary laundry facilities.
The Arbor assisted living memory care provides a setting where staff serve the unique needs of each individual. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans range in size from 428 to 914 square feet. All apartments include light housekeeping and laundry service.
Residents will receive three daily meals and daily snacks in the Arbor dining room. Stimulating activities and personalized care will give residents an opportunity to live a full life. The Arbor features controlled access and 24 hour on-site resident assistant staffing.
When construction is finished, Prairie Gate will receive a 100 percent property tax exemption on the value added to the property for a period of four years as part of the Valley View Revitalization Plan, according to Brandon Garrett, Council Bluffs Community Development director.
For more information or to inquire about reserving an apartment or being placed on the care center interest list, contact Amy Muller, Housing Advisor, at 712-823-9145 or email amuller@preshomes.org.
