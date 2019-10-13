Two new businesses in Malvern are contributing to the growth of the small Iowa city.
Pretty Little Things at 412 Main St. in Malvern opened three months ago adjacent to the The Wine Room.
“We had a soft opening until, we could open The Wine Room,” said Kathleen Starr, owner of Pretty Little Things.
On Oct. 5,, the Malvern Area Betterment Association hosted and presented an official ribbon cutting and open house for the building and businesses.
Starr had renovated a building in Malvern 12 years ago, before moving to the area from Colorado Springs. She said she’s owned high end shops in New England, some dress shops as well as a gallery, although this shop is different than the businesses she’s owned before.
“I didn’t really want it to be a gallery, and I didn’t want to say it was a gift shop, so I wanted to pretty much put anything in here was pretty,” Starr said. “I describe it as an eclectic combination of new and decorative items, artisanal gifts, artists and vintage.”
Starr considered multiple names in the six months before the shop opened. The final name ended up finalized after speaking to their business planner.
“I don’t care if something is old or new manufactured or hand made as long as it’s pretty,” Starr said. “Then they said ‘well, you should call it Pretty Little Things.”
Currently, 14 artists are featured at Pretty Little Things, but the business is looking to feature up to 20.
Some items sold at Pretty Little Things include: jewelry, flower arrangements, paintings, pictures, vases, sculptures and various glass items.
Adjacent to the shop, Starr’s daughter Stephanie Shakhirev, is the owner of The Wine Room, and helped push for the idea as Starr was tending Pretty Little Things.
Shakhirev had previous experience with wine as a hobbyist and from traveling to various vineyards around the world.
“The idea was to have an intimate space for shoppers to sit in and taste anything before they buy it. We want everybody whether you know something about wine or nothing to enjoy the experience,” Shakhirev said.
Multiple types of wine at different price ranges are available at The Wine room, Shakhirev said
“The concept behind all of this is bringing something really fabulous to the community that is affordable and accessible,” said Shakhirev.
On Sunday, both stores are closed. Monday through Wednesday, they are open from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday and Saturday Pretty Little Things is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and The Wine Room occasionally extends those hours to 7 p.m. upon request.
Customers are also welcome to call in about reservations or private events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.