Promotion: Shawn Phillips

Five Nines Introduces Omaha Service Manager
Five Nines is pleased to announce the promotion of Shawn Phillips to Service Manager in our Omaha office. Phillips, who has been with the company since 2015, previously served as a Primary Engineer, working directly with Five Nines partners to provide ongoing and strategic IT solutions to help drive their success. He looks forward to having the opportunity to lead a team of engineers to ensure Five Nines partners receive the highest level of IT service.
“Shawn is a great addition to the management team,” said Brad O’Dell, Vice President of Client Operations. “He has excelled during his time at Five Nines, and I have no doubt he will apply his passion for our partner’s well-being to become a very successful service manager and mentor to the Omaha team.”
Founded on an intense desire to solve problems and build long-term relationships with clients, Five Nines leverages technology to drive business success. With offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Central City, Five Nines advises the best IT solutions for Nebraska and Iowa based businesses, offering Managed IT Services. Through its unique service model, Five Nines’ clients experience reduced costs, accelerated growth, and increased productivity. Learn more at: www.gonines.com.
