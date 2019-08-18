American National Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Tiedtke to Senior Vice President.
Mr. Tiedtke joined American National Bank in 2013 as Commercial & Industrial Banking Manager with more than 20 years of experience. Throughout his tenure at American National Bank, Mr. Tiedtke’s impact and role expanded to include developing new lines of business, as well as support of many non-profit clients and community partners.
Mr. Tiedtke received his Bachelors of Science degree in Finance from Dana College. He currently serves as a board member of Heartland Hope Mission and is active in the Leadership Omaha Alumni Association, a graduate of class 32.
“As an accomplished Omaha commercial banker Jason has made significant contributions to the growth of our commercial banking division. We are excited to see him continue his upward trajectory here at American National Bank by elevating him to Senior Vice President.” Jason L. Hansen, President, American National Bank.
About American
National Bank
American National Bank is the second largest locally owned bank based on deposits in the Omaha/Council Bluffs market area. With $3.8 billion in assets and greater than 575 employees, it operates 30 full-service offices in Nebraska and Iowa, and 7 locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, operating under Western Bank, a Division of American National Bank. American National Bank also has loan production offices in Kansas and Texas. For more information, visit www.american.bank.
