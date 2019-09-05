Patrons of 3rd Base Bar & Grill at 800 N. Eighth St. may have noticed a few changes since Hanna and Heath Guerdet became the new owners in March.
The bar has the same style and feel, with some additions.
Heath’s family owned a cafe while he was growing up and Hanna worked “for a long time” at Henry’s Diner in Crescent. They are “learning quickly,” Hanna said.
The couple has experience working in the restaurant industry, but this is their first time taking ownership.
Hanna described owning the bar and grill as a “big eye opener.”
The Guerdets rearranged the dart board and DJ booth for better mobility since taking ownership, in addition to hanging sports memorabilia on the walls.
“We want that ‘Cheers’ vibe, but we’ve really added on to the sports memorabilia aspect,” Heath said.
Heath said he wants the bar to be a “Cornhusker-friendly Hawkeye bar.”
“We’re a Hawkeye bar, but we’re Cornhusker friendly,” he said. “We welcome everybody.”
One way the new owners have added to the “Cheers” vibe is by making changes to the restaurant specials.
In the kitchen, the specials aren’t repeated on a weekly basis.
Past specials included the Big Papi burger, Crab Rangoon burger, El Diablo burger and En Fuego burger.
3rd Base was already known for the pork tenderloins, but they are working to be known for their burgers and wings, said Heath.
“We try different burgers every week,” Heath said. “People love coming in and seeing which new menu item we have this week.”
In the future, Heath said he wants to have sports celebrities schedule signing events at the restaurant.
“This is more of a sports bar then what it was before,” Heath said. “We’re working on more people, but it’s probably going to be more Cornhuskers because of the location. We had Scott Frost in here and we will probably have more.”
Since March, the new owners have increased the bar’s presence on social media offering various forms of entertainment during the week: Dart league on Monday nights, taco specials and trivia night on Tuesday nights, specials on wings and open mic events on Wednesdays, football on Thursday nights, fried chicken and karaoke Fridays, karaoke Saturdays and a poker league on Sundays.
Comedian Maura Gillan is a guest who will perform at open mic night on Sept. 25, but you don’t have to be a professional to perform, Heath said.
“We’re trying to get people who aren’t professionals in the area to come out and try out their stuff,” Heath said. “It’s an open mic night so we’re open to things other than comedy, too.”
Anyone interested in open mic nights can contact the bar through Facebook, Heath said.
3rd Base opens every day at 11 a.m. and closes at 2 a.m. every night.
The grill is turned off at 9 p.m. The fryer will remain on to provide French fries, chicken strips wings and cheese curds.
